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All Photos/dining/floors : terrazzo/lighting : accent

Dining Room Terrazzo Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Yellow Popham Design tiles add whimsy to the kitchen. A vintage Murano glass chandelier hangs above a custom table surrounded by DWR chairs.
One of the highlights of the walnut-paneled dining room is the avocado green bar which is set behind a sliding door and is original to the home.
Six new versatile Vipp451 chairs are used in the dining room.
Vertical wood slats continue from the stair treads to the ceiling, emphasizing the openness and grandeur of the open, two-story dining space.
An open floor plan seamlessly transitions from interior to exterior. Large spans of glazing and the extension of natural materials break the wall between indoors and out.
Matilda Booth.
The Rainbow Room.