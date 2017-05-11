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All Photos/dining/floors : terrazzo/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Terrazzo Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The marble dining table is supported by repurposed steel rods from the original structure of the building. “To keep the sense of history and cultural heritage, we didn’t want to use only new materials,” says Chu. “There is a very interesting relationship between the marble and the steel rods, which is found throughout the home. This balance between old and new is what makes this project so interesting.”
The renovation uses 70% recycled materials, both from the original building and other sources. The floors in the kitchen/dining area are made of marble slabs that were damaged during Taiwan’s last earthquake. This damaged marble was further broken down and mixed with concrete to create a terrazzo-like tile for the floors.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
The Rainbow Room.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.