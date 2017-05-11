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All Photos/dining/floors : terrazzo/furniture : bar

Dining Room Terrazzo Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
One of the highlights of the walnut-paneled dining room is the avocado green bar which is set behind a sliding door and is original to the home.
Next to the flower shop is Feroce Caffè, which joins Feroce Ristorante and Bar Feroce at Moxy Chelsea. Italian brothers Francesco and Lorenzo Panella—who own the famed trattoria Antica Pesa in Rome—are the boisterous personalities behind the three venues, and also a driving reason behind the hotel’s slightly irreverent Italian design. Oversized terrazzo floors line the bar, while cork vaulted ceilings recall Italian architecture. "There's exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected details at every turn, starting with Feroce, which feels like a fresh interpretation of a secret Roman trattoria, to the Fleur Room, which offers a lush, romantic interior landscape with enthralling art installations nodding to the Flower District," says Greg Keffer, partner at Rockwell Group, who oversaw the design alongside project manager Brad Zuger.
The dining area connects to the backyard pool area via glass sliding doors. A teak sliding screen opens to a separate den.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
The open kitchen overlooks the dining room.
This dining nook features an Oscar Tusquets table and Peroba do Camp flooring by Oscar Ono.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
Inside the American Son restaurant
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
The Lobby Reception space is adorned with mid-century modern pendant lighting, tropical wall graphics, and color furnishings.