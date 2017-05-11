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All Photos/dining/floors : terrazzo/floors : rug

Dining Room Terrazzo Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen is tucked behind the dining area.
The home is filled with an abundance of natural light.
The dining area connects the kitchen and the living space in the open floor plan.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
A view from the outside highlights the home's timber frame.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
Bright and airy, thanks to extensive glazing, the new space embraces the home's original timber framing.
Because the property slopes to the rear, the home’s eastern view is of treetops right outside. In the dining nook, Executive Armchairs by Eero Saarinen join a Warren Platner table beneath a Serge Mouille ceiling light. A patterned rug by AVO rests on the terrazzo tile floor.
Located in Honolulu on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, The Surfjack was designed to celebrate the true soul of Waikiki, the island's local creatives, and the creative movement that's taking the city by storm. The 112 vintage-inspired rooms and playful Swim Club take cues from the heyday of midcentury design.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
The living area opens to the dining room area.