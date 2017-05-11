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All Photos/dining/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The sliding glass-walled dining room links the kitchen and living room with the bedrooms.
The floor in the dining room—which extends out to the entrance courtyard—is made of recycled terra-cotta roof tiles sourced by Gather & Co. and laid in a herringbone pattern. The dining room features a Butterworth table by Lowe Furniture and Mathilda chairs by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
The open kitchen faces a wall of above-counter windows that let in plenty of light. The dining table maintains the material palette of wood and black.
Tile floors with a radiant heating system make for a cozy interior climate. The bonus room can be screened off for privacy with a collapsible built-in room divider.
The floor of the study, which is located on the lower ground floor, is fitted with vibrant clay tiles that brighten the lightwells.