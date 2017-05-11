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All Photos/dining/floors : terra cotta tile/floors : rug

Dining Room Terra Cotta Tile Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Tile floors with a radiant heating system make for a cozy interior climate. The bonus room can be screened off for privacy with a collapsible built-in room divider.