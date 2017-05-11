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All Photos/dining/floors : slate/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Slate Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The top of the stairs leads to a warm, wood-paneled dining area.
The home features custom, built-in furniture throughout.
Ash cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and living room.
The dining area is surrounded by expansive glazing, with a stone wall that extends from the interiors straight outside the home.
The dining area overlooks the living room and benefits from the space's natural light.
The kitchen opens to the dining area and living room.
The classic midcentury design becomes a natural setting for the owner's extensive art collection.
The Kvadrat curtain is based on an unrealized detail from the original architect’s notes. The Carbon Chair is by Bertjan Pot and Marcel Wanders and the Treeflower stool is by Company.