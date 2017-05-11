Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : slate/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Slate Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Emerick Architects turned an outdoor deck into a cantilevered dining room, and they opened the walled-off kitchen to the rest of the house.
Featured on HGTV, the Llama House has two living rooms (one being a designated cocktail area) and several seating options, including two cabanas surrounding the pool. Pups are welcome, too, with a pet deposit.
The oversized dining area provides clear views of the slope. The furnishings include a B-Lux dining pendant, a Porro aluminum table, and Cassina chairs in cognac.
The custom David Oldroyd breakfast banquette is a fun spot for the family to gather at mealtime with views of the surrounding oaks.
The dining room features custom wooden room dividers designed by ODADA, a Jason Gaidmore table, a Lindsey Adelman pendant light, and a Jason Giuntoli Custom Furniture credenza.
The kitchen cabinets are dye-stained a deep shade of green. “We were trying to instill a little bit of a forest setting in a subtle way into the interior,” says Lamaster.
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
Dash Marshall, the firm at which Bryan is a partner, designed the marble dining table. The seats are Eames Molded Plastic Chairs and the globe pendant came from a local hardware store.
The Planalto Dining Table by Alessandra Delgado creates a focal point adjacent to the second-floor courtyard, which is used as a working/personal space.
The living room is capped by a dining area at the other end, where another wall of glass opens to the other side of the home, creating the potential for lovely cross breezes.
The kitchen opens to the living area, which has a recessed gas-flame fireplace and new full-height glass walls and sliding doors.
Before the inn opened in 1985, the veranda was an open-air front porch, with guests arriving from the river side of the property. However, in 1985 the porch was enclosed and the back of the house became the entrance.
A glass volume inserted on the roof hosts the lounge and bar. Blue walls and brass pendant lighting in the bar area are juxtaposed against the bright and airy dining area.
A new dining area off the garden,
The Kvadrat curtain is based on an unrealized detail from the original architect’s notes. The Carbon Chair is by Bertjan Pot and Marcel Wanders and the Treeflower stool is by Company.
Dining area and kitchen beyond. Service pods on the left create distinction between areas along the open plan
Dining room with modern touches