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All Photos/dining/floors : slate/furniture : storage

Dining Room Slate Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room features custom wooden room dividers designed by ODADA, a Jason Gaidmore table, a Lindsey Adelman pendant light, and a Jason Giuntoli Custom Furniture credenza.
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
Green chair by H.W. Klein, purchased with house.
The dining room table was designed by the couple and manufactured by Carlick Furniture; surrounding it are limited-edition chairs from Fritz Hansen that commemorate the 60th anniversary of Arne Jacobsen’s Series 7 design.
Dash Marshall, the firm at which Bryan is a partner, designed the marble dining table. The seats are Eames Molded Plastic Chairs and the globe pendant came from a local hardware store.