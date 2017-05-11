Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : slate/furniture : stools

Dining Room Slate Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

The outdoor terrace room opens up to the backyard via large expanses of glass, and the fireplace warms diners on cooler evenings in the spring or fall.
Chinese Black Slate Crazy Pavers provide dramatic contrast to the bold primary colors.
The cabin's cozy interior contains benches, tables, and a fireplace for travelers to warm up and recharge. The picture window frames panoramic views of the valley below.
Embedded in the mountainous region of Hammerfest, the compact cabin is a pit stop for hikers passing through the challenging Norwegian terrain.
A glass volume inserted on the roof hosts the lounge and bar. Blue walls and brass pendant lighting in the bar area are juxtaposed against the bright and airy dining area.
The Kvadrat curtain is based on an unrealized detail from the original architect’s notes. The Carbon Chair is by Bertjan Pot and Marcel Wanders and the Treeflower stool is by Company.