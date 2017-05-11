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All Photos/dining/floors : slate/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Slate Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Dash Marshall, the firm at which Bryan is a partner, designed the marble dining table. The seats are Eames Molded Plastic Chairs and the globe pendant came from a local hardware store.
The classic midcentury design becomes a natural setting for the owner's extensive art collection.