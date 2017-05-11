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All Photos/dining/floors : slate/furniture : bench

Dining Room Slate Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

The custom David Oldroyd breakfast banquette is a fun spot for the family to gather at mealtime with views of the surrounding oaks.
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
The cabin's cozy interior contains benches, tables, and a fireplace for travelers to warm up and recharge. The picture window frames panoramic views of the valley below.
Embedded in the mountainous region of Hammerfest, the compact cabin is a pit stop for hikers passing through the challenging Norwegian terrain.