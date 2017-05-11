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All Photos/dining/floors : slate/furniture : bar

Dining Room Slate Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen cabinets are dye-stained a deep shade of green. “We were trying to instill a little bit of a forest setting in a subtle way into the interior,” says Lamaster.
A glass volume inserted on the roof hosts the lounge and bar. Blue walls and brass pendant lighting in the bar area are juxtaposed against the bright and airy dining area.
Dining area and kitchen beyond. Service pods on the left create distinction between areas along the open plan