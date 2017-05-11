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All Photos/dining/floors : slate/floors : rug

Dining Room Slate Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Featured on HGTV, the Llama House has two living rooms (one being a designated cocktail area) and several seating options, including two cabanas surrounding the pool. Pups are welcome, too, with a pet deposit.
The living room is capped by a dining area at the other end, where another wall of glass opens to the other side of the home, creating the potential for lovely cross breezes.
Three stark planes make the dining room a place of sun and shadow: a wall of rock, a floor of bluestone, and a sheer slice of glass. Further adding to the unity of the house, the tubular steel dining chairs were also designed by Breuer.