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All Photos/dining/floors : slate/floors : carpet

Dining Room Slate Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Planalto Dining Table by Alessandra Delgado creates a focal point adjacent to the second-floor courtyard, which is used as a working/personal space.
Mario Bellini dining chairs surround the 1980's Dining table which was custom designed for the owner's previous residence.