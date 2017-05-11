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All Photos/dining/floors : slate/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Slate Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The outdoor terrace room opens up to the backyard via large expanses of glass, and the fireplace warms diners on cooler evenings in the spring or fall.
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
Mario Bellini dining chairs surround the 1980's Dining table which was custom designed for the owner's previous residence.