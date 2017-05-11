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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/lighting : accent

Dining Room Rug Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Dining Room
The dining area features a circular, custom-designed V’Soke rug and a dinette set that seats eight.
The dining room connects to the living room through a black-outlined arch that echos the window frames in the living room. The leather credenza is from BDDW.
The dining room features a collection of surfboards from Barry McGee. The striking diamond-patterned rug is from Nanimarquina. An oval, marble-topped Mizar table from Giorgetti is paired with chairs from Dmitriy & Co and a Cloud chandelier from Apparatus Studio.
Chris and Claude Beiler tore down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. A West Elm light fixture hangs over the dining table; reclaimed timber ceiling beams and trim lend a sense of warmth to the interior.
The kitchen and dining room feature an open-plan layout.
The dining room’s pièce de résistance is a large medicine cabinet filled with meticulously arranged pills.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.</span>
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
A light, bright interior is filled with natural materials and white, subdued accents. Large windows look out towards the only fjord on the eastern seaboard.
Walls were knocked down to connect the living room and dining area, while a see-through fireplace partitions the rooms. The bright fuchsia rug was a vintage find.