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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/furniture : bar

Dining Room Rug Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The dining area features a trio of PH5 pendants by Louis Poulsen, a Cross oak table by Matthew Hilton, and Wishbone CH24 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn.
Opposite the living room is the kitchen and dining area. Barstools at the long central island offer additional seating.
The gourmet kitchen boasts dual marble islands, custom white oak cabinetry, and high-end Gaggenau appliances.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
Old meets new in the dining room, tied together with a 1960s vintage Persian rug Laura found on eBay.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
A central breezeway connects two parts of the home, allowing breezes to pass though.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
"As soon as Ben saw this bench, he knew it could have lots of different uses—like an island bench, kitchen table, and dining table. This long kitchen is about as simple as it gets, but it works so well in this open-plan living space," says Vanderzeil.
The design team exposed the original brick highlighting the warmth of the original wood ceiling.
A look at the dining room from another angle which emphasizes the indoor/outdoor feel.
Globe pendant lighting brightens the home while bringing an authentic midcentury touch to the dining room.
The most hands-on part of the inn’s facelift happened in the bar and adjacent lounge area, where the front desk was removed and the bar was elongated. A new bar-back was constructed out of wood shelving and supported by copper piping.
In the lounge, banquettes are upholstered in Lee Jofa’s Saranac Cord fabric in gold.
"We maximized natural lighting, ventilation, and contact with the outdoors in all environments, which sometimes open onto the street at the height of the treetops, or opens onto an outdoor area with a tropical garden," explains the architects.
The dining area leads to the kitchen which sits behind a grand wooden pocket-door, allowing the space to be closed off as needed.
Operable full-height glazing opens the dining room up on both sides.
The home is now available to rent via OneFineStay. In the main home, extensive sheets of glass, from the living room to the principal bedroom, frame views to the private backyard and tiled pool. White oak built-ins and kitchen cabinets complement the original tongue-and-groove ceiling and contrast with stained concrete floors. Bright accents—delivered via the citrus green cabinetry in the bathroom and indigo Heath tile in the kitchen, as well as books and furnishings throughout—bring warmth and playful color.
Living + Dining + Kitchen + Garden
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
Inside, Paul often dispenses whiskey to friends from behind the rustic bar.
In the dining area, a custom wine rack doubles as a partition for the open plan. The adjacent door leads to an expansive enclosed terrace.
“[The owner] needed a good working kitchen, the ability to seat up to 20 at dining tables, and accommodate over 100 for cocktails and fundraisers,” Walker said. The Tonon Wave chairs are covered in Dalmatian upholstery by Calvin Fabrics; they sit on a Bursa Wool Rug from West Elm.