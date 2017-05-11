Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : rug/floors : vinyl

Dining Room Rug Floors Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A built-in storage bench in the dining area accommodates a fold-out table when guests visit. The dining area rug is from The Citizenry.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
Naber removed a sliding door and installed a four-foot extension in the kitchen to accommodate a stylish breakfast nook that overlooks the patio and backyard.