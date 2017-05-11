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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/floors : porcelain tile

Dining Room Rug Floors Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
The dining room.