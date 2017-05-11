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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Rug Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"In the dining room, I knew I needed a large table because I love to entertain, so I opted for a farm table that I found on Craigslist for only a couple hundred dollars. Paired with wingback chairs, it feels elevated but is cozy at the same time."
Much of her moments are centered around the record player. Situated in the dining room, she feeds her sonic palette while enjoying a meal, chatting about the day with her partner and son, or brainstorming ideas.
Sequoia sets her space as she does her table—in cream and black tones to allow people, aromas, and sounds “become the color.”
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The playful, color-blocked Kardiel sideboard separates the dining and living areas.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
Hang out underneath the vaulted ceiling of this stone-and-timber hideaway situated in the woodlands of Fleischmanns, a tiny village not far from Belleayre Mountain Ski Center. Artful textiles from northern Argentina spruce up the open-plan living and dining area, where walls covered in knotty pine call to mind après-ski festivities. To best appreciate the much-needed silence, take to the sitting-room loft, wraparound deck, or clawfoot bathtub.
While the room feels bright and contemporary, classic elements like the Design Within Reach dining table, vintage rug, and wood china cabinet give it a storied feel.
In the dining room, a vintage rug provides a soft palette for structured West Elm Framework upholstered chairs and the straight lines of the credenza.
Designed by acclaimed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick, this magnificent midcentury modern in Oakland, California, communes with its wooded setting. Situated in Oakland's secluded Montclair Hills, the home was designed in 1963 and was carefully designed to take advantage of the views of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. Although the home retains the majority of its original character, spaces like the kitchen have been modernized, and includes plenty of well-designed storage space.
Opposite the living room is the kitchen and dining area. Barstools at the long central island offer additional seating.
Another look at the large dining space. High ceilings and windows create a bright and airy atmosphere.
The dining area includes vintage Kurt Østervig for Bramin chairs and a Ward Bennett dining table. The bookcase is from Room &amp; Board. The apartment’s spiral staircase was refurbished.
The gourmet kitchen boasts dual marble islands, custom white oak cabinetry, and high-end Gaggenau appliances.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
Chris and Claude Beiler tore down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. A West Elm light fixture hangs over the dining table; reclaimed timber ceiling beams and trim lend a sense of warmth to the interior.
The dining room opens to the wraparound deck.
The kitchen and dining room feature an open-plan layout.
The dining room opens to the outdoor terrace for indoor/outdoor living.
The vintage 1940s dining room features a pass-through window to the kitchen.
Old meets new in the dining room, tied together with a 1960s vintage Persian rug Laura found on eBay.
The post-and-beam construction is beautifully complemented by walls of glass which frame the home's breathtaking panoramic views.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.</span>
"We loved how the dining room turned out a bit moody, a bit retro, and a bit beautiful," Claude says.
The pendant light is by Pepe & Carols while the banana light is from Urban Outfitters. The table and chairs were a thrifted find as was the antique rug.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
The apartment enjoys plenty of natural light thanks to numerous outdoor spaces—including a 33-foot-long balcony garden to the north, and two terraces to the south that are accessible via the bedroom and the dining area.
The dining room.
"As soon as Ben saw this bench, he knew it could have lots of different uses—like an island bench, kitchen table, and dining table. This long kitchen is about as simple as it gets, but it works so well in this open-plan living space," says Vanderzeil.
Frattino table by Miniforms.
A magnificent corner sliding door unit opens up to expand the home to an outdoor deck. “When you walk in and look at the mountains, the beauty is overwhelming,” adds Pam.
Full-height glazing ushers in incredible views of the hills to the south.
In the Library, built-in bookcases and a long banquette (upholstered in Kravet’s Versailles Velvet fabric, color E25600) were installed on the far side of the room.
The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.
The most hands-on part of the inn’s facelift happened in the bar and adjacent lounge area, where the front desk was removed and the bar was elongated. A new bar-back was constructed out of wood shelving and supported by copper piping.
In the lounge, banquettes are upholstered in Lee Jofa’s Saranac Cord fabric in gold.
The dining room has the sense of being in a glass-enclosed structure in the woods.
Aplomb Suspension Lamps hang above the dining table, which is set above a custom area rug by the client's interior design firm. Sally, one of the cats, is seen here.
A vintage dining table built of reclaimed 18th-century English floorboards is combined with Donghia's Anziano chairs, which is a modern take on the ancient Greek Klismos chair.
When the sliding panels in the master bedroom are recessed, the opening allows natural light and views to flow unobstructed through the home.
"I transformed the dining room into a meeting room, which has the ability to close off from the rest of the house for privacy," Sutherland adds.
"We maximized natural lighting, ventilation, and contact with the outdoors in all environments, which sometimes open onto the street at the height of the treetops, or opens onto an outdoor area with a tropical garden," explains the architects.
The dining area leads to the kitchen which sits behind a grand wooden pocket-door, allowing the space to be closed off as needed.
The predominately timber palette carries over into the Quantum custom-made triple-glazed casement windows framed with unfinished, reclaimed Redwood on the exterior and Douglas Fir, finished in clear lacquer, on the interior.
Plenty of nooks and alcoves provide intimate spaces within a relatively large house.
For the kitchen, the homeowner didn’t want a lot of closed cabinetry. So while the island features plenty of concealed storage space, she was excited to have open shelves to display a selection of beautiful pieces from her collection.
The dining room table is a new, custom-made piece from Nickey Kehoe. It is paired with ebonized black wood chairs with leather sling style seats by Sawkille Co. The chunky braided jute rug with fringe is from Armadillo & Co., the large pendant lights are from Frezoli Lozz, and the artwork is a photograph by Richard Misrach.
The dining chairs and stools are from Crate &amp; Barrel, the Solo sofa is by Antonio Citterio for B&amp;B Italia, and the paper lantern is by Isamu Noguchi.
The Merchant on the Road Airstream interior was curated by the mother/daughter duo of Merchant Modern.
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