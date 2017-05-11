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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/floors : laminate

Dining Room Rug Floors Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.