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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Rug Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The open-plan living space—which incorporates living, dining, and cooking areas—is the largest space in the home and it offers spectacular views over the lake and valley through a full wall of glazed doors. The doors and windows in the rear of the living space can be opened to provide cross ventilation.
The owners asked to keep their magenta chairs, which Hope-Kennedy paired with a midcentury dining table.
A private, key-lock elevator will transport you up 29 floors to the two-floor residence known as Penthouse 31. From there, large opaque glass front doors with striking wrought-iron detail lead inside to a spacious great room featuring 12' ceilings and jaw-dropping skyline views.
The dining room connects to the living room through a black-outlined arch that echos the window frames in the living room. The leather credenza is from BDDW.
The dining room features a collection of surfboards from Barry McGee. The striking diamond-patterned rug is from Nanimarquina. An oval, marble-topped Mizar table from Giorgetti is paired with chairs from Dmitriy & Co and a Cloud chandelier from Apparatus Studio.
Colonnades of French doors line the dining room, fostering another harmonious indoor-outdoor connection.
At an apartment in Brookyln, AphroChic designers Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason played with different tones of wood and metal in the dining area to achieve a space that is both modern and elegant; the light gray color of the walls keeps the space from feeling too sterile, and provides a warm backdrop for the gold-and-white artwork.
Bright interiors are thanks to high ceilings and ample glazing.
The light-filled dining area.
The dining table is where Kate starts her day with a cup of tea and her laptop, sorting out her calendar, booking travel, and catching up on emails. Typically, she has music playing to keep her focused while she’s home alone. And, as she’s bouncing around so often, when she’s not unpacking, doing laundry, and repacking for her next trip, she’s planted on her back porch with friends, garlic cheese bread, and a bit of vino.
The open kitchen leads to the wraparound deck.
The dining nook sits right off the living room and also embraces striking views.
The fourth-floor kitchen features appliances by Miele, and Heracleum II pendants by Bertjan Pot for Moooi hang over both the kitchen island and the dining table.