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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/floors : ceramic tile

Dining Room Rug Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

What was once a single-family residence now comprises five different apartments, all of which are defined by distinct palettes that bring together dreamy, chromatic combinations with colorful ceramic tiles, ceiling artwork, and contrasting furnishings and painted walls.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
The deep blue color is extended into the dining space, and provides a colorful accent to the back wall of the seating area.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
Exposed wood ceilings and tile floor in the dining room.
Geometric patterns were a big part of the home's design, and that's best showcased by the dining room's
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.