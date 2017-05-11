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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Rug Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Warm-toned furnishings designed by the homeowners complement the retreat’s minimalist desert aesthetic.
“For us, the owner’s involvement was really exciting. We ended up doing a job that was much more eccentric than what’s usually seen in this market,” says designer Mazouk Al-Bader.
Drawing inspiration from Sweden, Holman set mismatched chairs at the dining table that are just similar enough.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
Globe pendant lighting brightens the home while bringing an authentic midcentury touch to the dining room.
The company, which has already completed 500 projects, mostly in Russia, is now taking pre-orders for Europe and the United States.
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.