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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/fireplace : two sided

Dining Room Rug Floors Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
A dual-sided, Cor-Ten steel fireplace serves as a divider between the open-plan dining room and the living room.
Walls were knocked down to connect the living room and dining area, while a see-through fireplace partitions the rooms. The bright fuchsia rug was a vintage find.
The interiors of the main home are elegant and airy, with a dark palette warmed by the use of natural wood. A dramatic fireplace is the centerpiece of the open plan great room.