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All Photos/dining/floors : rug/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Rug Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
“For us, the owner’s involvement was really exciting. We ended up doing a job that was much more eccentric than what’s usually seen in this market,” says designer Mazouk Al-Bader.
The full-height chimney stack creates a natural division between the dining and living room to the right. A wall of windows caps one end of the space, warming it with natural light and providing picturesque views of the landscape.
Drawing inspiration from Sweden, Holman set mismatched chairs at the dining table that are just similar enough.
The dining room.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet.
Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
Globe pendant lighting brightens the home while bringing an authentic midcentury touch to the dining room.
Full-height glazing ushers in incredible views of the hills to the south.
Expansive glazing creates a beautiful flow and a strong integration of indoor/outdoor spaces.
Meticulous positioning for solar energy keeps the home warm in winter, along with the floor-to-ceiling windows that help heat it during the day.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
The interior combines modern and more traditional elements, such as this oriental rug.