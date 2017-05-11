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All Photos/dining/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : stools

Dining Room Porcelain Tile Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

The breakfast bar from the original home was given a modern refresh. The existing stools were refinished and paired with concrete countertops. Designer pendant lights hang from above.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
The bar at The Department Store’s apex is in the spirit of Café de Floris in Paris, which supported the original Bon Marché, Gledstone says. The architects incorporated leftover green oak from the top level's new frame into the flooring on the third level.
Eames molded plywood chairs are arranged around a round midcentury-modern dining table.
The tiles are ink-jet and cold-glazed porcelain, and are meant to weather slightly over time, like wood.