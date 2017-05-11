Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : bar

Dining Room Porcelain Tile Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
The new dining room is part of the open-concept great room. Porcelanosa floor tile (in 12" x 24" Town Niquel Nature) is used throughout the home’s interior to provide a soft and neutral backdrop, allowing pops of color and statement tile to shine.
The living and dining areas were expanded and given greater access to natural light.
The bar at The Department Store’s apex is in the spirit of Café de Floris in Paris, which supported the original Bon Marché, Gledstone says. The architects incorporated leftover green oak from the top level's new frame into the flooring on the third level.