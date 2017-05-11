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All Photos/dining/floors : painted wood/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Painted Wood Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
From the stained wallpaper, to the lacquered floorboards, to the timber joinery, every element has been hand finished using traditional techniques.