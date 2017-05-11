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All Photos/dining/floors : painted wood/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Painted Wood Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A set of windows wrap around banquet seating at the kitchen eat-in with corner shelving.
The dining area features a natural timber table and an eclectic collection of chairs, paired with simple, industrial light fixtures.
The new dining area looks out onto the front garden. Will Gamble Architects designed a concrete plinth to run along the base of the stone walls as a monolithic 'skirting' design.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
Elbow chairs by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn surround a table of the couple’s own design. By removing walls in this space, extra storage was possible. The trio of A330S pendants are by Alvar Aalto for Artek. The painting, The Look, is by Ed Parker. - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
In the kitchen, a PH 50 pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hangs overhead; the window is covered in a decorative cast-iron metal security grate from King Architectural Metals. The painted patterned floor is by Lillian Heard Studio. - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
From the stained wallpaper, to the lacquered floorboards, to the timber joinery, every element has been hand finished using traditional techniques.