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All Photos/dining/floors : painted wood/furniture : stools

Dining Room Painted Wood Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.