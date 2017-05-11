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All Photos/dining/floors : painted wood/furniture : chair

Dining Room Painted Wood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

On choosing the dining table and chairs from Ikea ($1700) Kara had a moment of: “Are orange chairs too much? But I had a dream about it that night, so I was like, no, it's not too much,” says Kara. The rhubarb print is a commission from Soft Side Prints for $800. “That ties back to our time living in Copenhagen,” says Kara. “The Danes will never admit this, but they love rhubarb."
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
LC7 chairs, originally designed by Charlotte Perriand in 1928 and later co-created with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret for Cassina, surround the dining table. Antonio purchased these 1970s specimens when living in London.
The dining area features a natural timber table and an eclectic collection of chairs, paired with simple, industrial light fixtures.
Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
The new dining area looks out onto the front garden. Will Gamble Architects designed a concrete plinth to run along the base of the stone walls as a monolithic 'skirting' design.
In the dining room, a neon fixture quoting Thomas Jefferson—"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past"—underscores Seah’s intent. A stack of alabaster furniture and objects in the living room act as both sculpture and screen.
Collected memorabilia mixes with vintage and contemporary artwork. Oversized windows throughout the interiors welcome natural light while framing captivating garden views.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
Carefully selected lamps and potted plants were used to create a cozy and romantic Belle Époque ambience.
Elbow chairs by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn surround a table of the couple’s own design. By removing walls in this space, extra storage was possible. The trio of A330S pendants are by Alvar Aalto for Artek. The painting, The Look, is by Ed Parker. - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
In the kitchen, a PH 50 pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hangs overhead; the window is covered in a decorative cast-iron metal security grate from King Architectural Metals. The painted patterned floor is by Lillian Heard Studio. - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
In the dining area, a custom table is paired with Bertoia chairs; an Alvar Aalto stool sits beside an LC4 chaise longue by Le Corbusier. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
From the stained wallpaper, to the lacquered floorboards, to the timber joinery, every element has been hand finished using traditional techniques.