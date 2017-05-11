Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The main dining area is located just steps from the bright, airy kitchen.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
Don't worry if you aren't quite sure where to start. With this eight-step guide, your space will be sparkling in no time.
“The upper floor is completely open, and it’s supposed to feel like you’re in a big, really nice tent,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It does feel that way when you have all these windows on the south, and the sliding doors on either end of the hall open. You get the breeze through the space, and feel like you’re outside.”
The couple are avid toy and art collectors. Most of large paintings and sculptures seen around the house are designed by Taiwanese artist No2Good 不二良 .
The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area overlooks the park, bringing the lush, green landscape into the space. This living area is separated from the stairwell by a partition incorporating bespoke joinery and a fireplace.
The open-plan dining area, kitchen, and living room are arranged in the living wing. The dining and living spaces are separated by the kitchen island and fireplace, so each functional zone is clearly defined. There are also plenty of breakout spaces that cater to a wide range of activities.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
To match the modern architecture, Longworth furnished the dining area with a teak table by e15 and Voxel chairs by Karim Rashid for Vondom.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
Within the great room are a modern kitchen, generous dining and living spaces with retractable glass walls that open to the atrium and 68-foot infinity edge pool and spa.
Dining chairs by Billani W.
Frattino table by Miniforms.
A DJ stand, located between the living room and dining area, comes in handy for parties.
The new kitchen and dining area enjoys lots of natural light.
The predominately timber palette carries over into the Quantum custom-made triple-glazed casement windows framed with unfinished, reclaimed Redwood on the exterior and Douglas Fir, finished in clear lacquer, on the interior.
On the main level, the home's dining room is open to both the living room and the outdoors.
View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island
The dining and kitchen on the ground floor.
Living + Dining + Kitchen + Garden
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design