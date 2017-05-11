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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

As part of the remodel, Hatch crafted the original facade of the 1860s cottage to serve as a central architectural feature in the encompassing new structure.
Floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the surrounding mountains, with interesting views from every angle.
Usually hidden from direct view, cove lighting provides uplighting along the edges of a room onto the ceiling.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
The house is currently being used for gatherings and corporate retreats for companies that embrace a philosophy of planetary wellness.
Integrated LEDs minimize the need for additional lighting fixtures.
The custom dining table is paired with Mars dining chairs covered in Maharam wool by Konstantin Grcic.
A custom bronze-and-aluminum dining table that MKCA co-designed with Rush Design folds down from the wall in front of the built-in banquette.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
A pass-through extends the kitchen to the diner-style eating area. The found metal construction of the bench seat and table reflect the industrial aesthetic throughout.
A Minka-Lavery pendant light hangs above the dining area off the patio. On the far end of the kitchen is the broom closet.
A stainless steel backsplash in the kitchen matches appliances from Sub-Zero and Miele.
Past the kitchenette is a full bathroom with a sink, toilet, shower, and bathtub stocked with Beekman 1802 luxury soaps.
Large sliding doors, corner windows, and covered decks blur the boundary between indoors and out.
The three “light mines” are “placed over the major volumes,” explains Crosson. “The aim was that they would choreograph experiences. There is one over the master bed, one over the dining and living area, and one over the annex.”
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
La Cantina doors slide open for a seamless connection between the living spaces and the outdoors.
Inside, clear-coated cedar dominates the walls and ceilings, seamlessly extending along deep exterior overhangs as well. Continuously running floors and full-height windows also enhance the home’s connection with the outdoors.
The convertible dinette seats five to seven.
"Besides the shell and frame, we saved all of the windows, the awning which was in great shape," note the designers.
The deep-set dormer windows, which extend into the roof, have black interior surfaces, creating dramatic cut outs in the simple gabled form. The pendant above the kitchen counter is the Modo Chandelier by Roll & Hill.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The living/dining area comes with a hardwood table that lowers to create a sleeping platform.
The dining area and kitchen can be separated by door panels when necessary.
The custom-built dining table can flip up to accommodate additional seating.
It was important that there was enough space for a dining table with six chairs, as the client wanted her home to be a welcoming space for guests.
The dining room also received double glass exterior doors to join it to the new deck, as well as leaded glass units on the back wall.
A set of salvaged doors helps to separate the dining area acoustically, if needed.
On the main floor of the second-story apartment, rustic oak flooring is paired with fir cladding, which unfolds into the staircase and walls of the “wood box” that contains the mezzanine level.
When the Murphy bed is stowed away, a small section of the wall can be lowered to create a small table. Note the fire-resistant metal panels that can be lifted up to serve as shade elements for an outdoor living area; when pulled down, the panels can be secured for privacy and during inclement weather.
Designed by acclaimed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick, this magnificent midcentury modern in Oakland, California, communes with its wooded setting. Situated in Oakland's secluded Montclair Hills, the home was designed in 1963 and was carefully designed to take advantage of the views of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. Although the home retains the majority of its original character, spaces like the kitchen have been modernized, and includes plenty of well-designed storage space.
This rural Montana residence was designed both around the owners’ art collection as well as the sweeping landscape. Jackson Hole–based Carney Logan Burke Architects developed a modern abode knitted into the sweeping setting of the eight-acre valley property. The 9,000-square-foot home RCR Compound was developed as a series of connected buildings encircling an elevated courtyard. To meld with the settings, they used ledger-cut Montana Sandstone, clear cedar, and oxidized steel roof-and-wall paneling. Inside, wood and plaster surfaces exude warmth without competing with the art.
The living room transitions into the dining room, which looks out onto another light well.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
A formal dining room is located between the kitchen and living room. The space features a crystal-decorated antler chandelier underneath a circular raised ceiling.
"As you enter, you turn and the beams direct your attention to the view through the dining room to the water," notes DeForest. "As the floor steps down, the living spaces open up to a generous scale that is fully open to the view and the outdoor terrace." The dining chairs are from Case Furniture sourced from Design Within Reach.
Exposed wood ceiling trusses help delineate the different spaces in the great room.
The open-concept design of the house was created by civil engineer Francis Doucet.
The dark wood floors continue into the formal dining area, which has room for a large dining table and plenty of space for entertaining.
The gourmet kitchen boasts dual marble islands, custom white oak cabinetry, and high-end Gaggenau appliances.
Open floor plan, breeze from kitchen, dining and living room areas.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
DeForest Architects designed and renovated Orcas Island Retreat to be the perfect sustainable getaway for a young couple.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
The dining room of The Barn by La Firme
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
The exposed Douglas fir timber framework supports the addition.
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