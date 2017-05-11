Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
In an effort to maximize space, the architects skipped bulky walls, instead utilizing curtains on curved tracks that allow the residents to manipulate the interiors on a whim.
Architect Deam created the dining table from a fallen elm tree.
In the dining room, Wishbone chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a 195 Naan table by Piero Lissoni.
A painting by Ginger’s grandmother hangs above a midcentury dining set Ginger found on Craigslist.
The dining room addition, which increased the total square footage to 2,700, features a Semi pendant by Bonderup &amp; Thorup for Gubi and a table and chairs from Atelier Arking.
"In the dining room, I knew I needed a large table because I love to entertain, so I opted for a farm table that I found on Craigslist for only a couple hundred dollars. Paired with wingback chairs, it feels elevated but is cozy at the same time."
Sequoia sets her space as she does her table—in cream and black tones to allow people, aromas, and sounds “become the color.”
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The playful, color-blocked Kardiel sideboard separates the dining and living areas.
A vintage dingy rowboat hangs from the ceiling above the second-floor dining table, accented by vintage midcentury Eames Molded Plastic Side Chairs
As part of the remodel, Hatch crafted the original facade of the 1860s cottage to serve as a central architectural feature in the encompassing new structure.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
The main dining area is located just steps from the bright, airy kitchen.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
The windows on the parlor level stretch up to the TK-foot ceiling where the team uncovered the beams and left them exposed. "Everything we did was to try to make the rooms feel more spacious and open,
The front door opens right into the dining room where vintage furniture helps make it feel welcoming. Priscilla reupholstered the seat cushions with a Chinoiserie-flavored floral fabric from Carolina Irving Textiles. The metal drum pendant is from The Urban Electric Co. Priscilla acquired the large oil painting by Claire Sherman from DC Moore Gallery in Chelsea when she was its director. "Identifying a proper hanging wall for it was a priority,
The dark, moo<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">dy kitchen contrasts to the light, bright dining room just beyond.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> "Often you'll see kitchen renovations where </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">everything goes white, modern and stark,
In the dining area, Cassina chairs hug a Henrybuilt table. The kitchen features a concrete counter by Ryan McPhail and an Elio faucet by Dornbracht.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
The original ranch home now houses the living and dining areas, along with the kitchen.
Floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the surrounding mountains, with interesting views from every angle.
Chan + Eayrs transform an 18th-century house in East London, combining contemporary furnishings with historic objects—including a hefty antique table in the dining area.
"I always like to shoot the kitchen, dining, and living room, and at least one bathroom and one bedroom," Neustadt notes. This gives the client enough options for either putting their home on the market, or pitching it to a publication.
San Francisco–based architect Cary Bernstein has designed countless residential projects and worked with dozens of contractors. She knows well the difficulties of architect-contractor-client relationships, and she’s developed a pretty good system for making them work.
Lime plaster walls lend rich texture to the interior, absorbing and reflecting sunlight that pours in through an archway that frames the front courtyard.
Usually hidden from direct view, cove lighting provides uplighting along the edges of a room onto the ceiling.
Don't worry if you aren't quite sure where to start. With this eight-step guide, your space will be sparkling in no time.
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
Cheng kept the dining room chandelier and the original fireplace, and gutted most everything else, careful to keep changes in the spirit of the home’s quiet character. "It's an unassuming structure with jaw-dropping, 180-degree views once you walk in the door," says the designer.
Linear black picture lights by Juniper showcase the artwork and brighten the whole length of the apartment. "The lights are a nod to a traditional way of highlighting art but feel very modern," O'Donnell says.
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
The view toward the main house. The windows are from Marvin.
Grey made the dining table.
The new windows echo the style of the old ones while providing improved energy efficiency. The wood trim syncs with the new casework elsewhere in the home.
Le Klint pendant lights via Pantoufle hang above the Seuren tafels dining table that's paired with Wishbone chairs.
A large wooden dining table was Eva’s first priority in her furniture selection process. “The table is now the heart of the home where we eat, play and enjoy dinners with each other.”
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
Designed by a little-known architect in 1949, the now streamlined home honors its original bones.
12345...8