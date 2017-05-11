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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : stools

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
The kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home.
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
The homes’ interiors are open and airy. The ground-floor kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to the the living area. There, two sets of glass doors provide access to a terrace, expanding available living space.
“The upper floor is completely open, and it’s supposed to feel like you’re in a big, really nice tent,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It does feel that way when you have all these windows on the south, and the sliding doors on either end of the hall open. You get the breeze through the space, and feel like you’re outside.”
The frame of an enormous 1950s Christmas bell decoration was transformed into a chandelier. “This project wasn’t about finding off-the-shelf fixtures,” says architect Michael Poris. “It’s about working with the client’s aesthetic.”
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
A pass-through extends the kitchen to the diner-style eating area. The found metal construction of the bench seat and table reflect the industrial aesthetic throughout.
The warmth of the cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels is contrasted with darker, more stonelike materials throughout—including a polished concrete floor in the dining area and dark stone tiles in the bathrooms.
A large window pivots open and transforms the dining space into an indoor/outdoor bar area.
The living room is situated just above the main-level bedroom at one end of the combined kitchen and dining area, where spotted gum flooring contrasts with white-painted pine walls.
Bathed in natural light, the open-concept dining room is perfect for entertaining.
The custom pendant above the dining table was made by a small Lithuanian design studio based on a brief from the client. The black hexagonal tiles help define the different zones in the tiny interior space.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
Opposite the living room is the kitchen and dining area. Barstools at the long central island offer additional seating.
Newly restored hardwood floors and wooden trim run throughout the space, adding a warmth to the traditional industrial loft style. Bright upholstered chairs add a colorful touch, complementing the lush greenery throughout the space.
To match the modern architecture, Longworth furnished the dining area with a teak table by e15 and Voxel chairs by Karim Rashid for Vondom.
The pitched ceiling soars to nearly 15 feet high, "giving a grand sense of scale and volume," says Dunin. The effect is underscored by triangular skylights that brighten up the dining space, which holds a table by Jardan and the chairs by FeelGood Designs.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
Herbst leaned on a traditional New Zealand palette, going for natural materials, neutral tones, and hints of dark green. A leather Liaison Sofa sits opposite the Journal Table by Nonn and Parallel Chairs, all from Simon James. In the kitchen hang Fisherman Pendants by Zero for Simon James, a nod to the ocean setting.
The gourmet kitchen boasts dual marble islands, custom white oak cabinetry, and high-end Gaggenau appliances.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
An original stained-glass window, as well as a complementary transom version by New Hat, creates a meditative ambience in the lobby lounge.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
The dining room of The Barn by La Firme
A lovely breakfast nook has been cleverly built into the corner of the kitchen.
The open-plan layout is bright and airy thanks to high ceilings and oversized windows.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
The doors mix wood and glass to allow for easy indoor/outdoor living, while the open floor plan keeps things airy.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
The owners wanted the first floor of the home to flow seamlessly from the front to the back. They called upon a friend's business for their lighting to save on costs.
A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
This photo shows the changing color temperature of the drum skylight. Here at dusk when the light turns a beautiful blue. The photo also highlights our use of multiple styles of architectural lighting: tape-in recessed LED downlight, surface mounted and pendent fixtures combine to create a warm modern environment.
Solid pine tongue-and-groove paneling and floors line the interior. Benchtops are crafted from beautiful, solid Cypress Pine timber.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
"As soon as Ben saw this bench, he knew it could have lots of different uses—like an island bench, kitchen table, and dining table. This long kitchen is about as simple as it gets, but it works so well in this open-plan living space," says Vanderzeil.
The bright and airy open floor plan features hardwood floors that are made from reclaimed wood from Kentucky horse farm fences. Shown is a reclaimed wood dining room table by Rework Collective and a biophilic chandelier from Honest Home by local Artist Leah Naomi.
The kitchen is bursting with art including a triptych from Jeremiah Maddock.
Our dining table is a real reclaimed butcher block, refinished simply with tung oil. We made the director's chairs ourselves with leftover hickory & strong outdoor fabric. Our spice rack has birch tree segments on each corner. We tried to be as resourceful & frugal with the build as possible.
The most hands-on part of the inn’s facelift happened in the bar and adjacent lounge area, where the front desk was removed and the bar was elongated. A new bar-back was constructed out of wood shelving and supported by copper piping.
In the lounge, banquettes are upholstered in Lee Jofa’s Saranac Cord fabric in gold.
Dining Room & Kitchen
In the homeowners' previous beach cottage, they had a table by the window from which they could talk to neighbors on the street. The architects made sure to recreate that here. "An important aspect of this room is its direct and engaging relationship with the streetscape and the important social aspect of communicating with people passing by on foot," say the architects.
The white polycarbonate structure functions as a more protected version of a porch. Timber battens provide shading and cross ventilation. "In this case, the building is entirely clad in a triple skin, translucent polycarbonate cladding system with the inner skin entirely clad with timber battens," say the architects. "This space provides cool, shaded, ventilated space in summer (doors open) and a warm, passively heated space in winter (doors closed)."
A screen of wooden posts marks the entrance and continues from the exterior to the interior.
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