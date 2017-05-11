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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
The kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
Hang out underneath the vaulted ceiling of this stone-and-timber hideaway situated in the woodlands of Fleischmanns, a tiny village not far from Belleayre Mountain Ski Center. Artful textiles from northern Argentina spruce up the open-plan living and dining area, where walls covered in knotty pine call to mind après-ski festivities. To best appreciate the much-needed silence, take to the sitting-room loft, wraparound deck, or clawfoot bathtub.
This 1930 building sits one block off the main street of Greenport Village in the North Fork of Long Island—just two hours from New York City. Partially covered in vines, the austere facade contrasts starkly with its bright interiors.
Martin designed the console for his old house, and it was produced by a local design shop called La Feliz. It is now available through Broca Muebles.
For the dining area, Martin co-designed the custom American oak table with local carpenters and a design shop called Broca Muebles. The pendants are by Jaime Hayon for &Tradition, and were brought back from a trip to Europe.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area overlooks the park, bringing the lush, green landscape into the space. This living area is separated from the stairwell by a partition incorporating bespoke joinery and a fireplace.
When shelter-in-place orders first took effect, Bryan was working in the dining room, though he’s recently transitioned to sharing the office with Danielle in order to have separation between work and home.
Bathed in natural light, the open-concept dining room is perfect for entertaining.
Communal tables at the back are intentional and meant to encourage social interaction between travelers picking up breakfast.
The property's descending grade allowed the architects to create a split-level home so that the dining area steps down from the living space.
The wood panels also conceal easy-to-access storage. "Most people are surprised to find that there's actually storage there," says Preda.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," say the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
The view from the kitchen to the barrel-vaulted dining and living area. The floors, walls, and cabinetry are all made from local oak.
Dining and kitchen area.
In the dining room, Schindler's design combines multiple ceiling heights with a large window to direct natural light. Clerestory windows also extend around both sides of the space.
The barrel-vaulted ceilings are mimicked in the mixed-use front gallery, which is warmed by natural light that pours in from a wall of windows.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
Dining Room looking West towards Lake Michigan
The light-filled dining room has an adjoining sunroom, which connects to a wraparound terrace.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
White oak flooring in a guest suite.
The dining room.
"I painted these bookcases white to brighten up the space, but then nothing else matched them," says Janelle. "So naturally, everything else in the room had to go so that the bookcases could work. So pretty much this room was built around white paint."
The dining table and chairs were swapped out for more contemporary furnishings. To keep costs low, Janelle shopped at big box stores; the light fixture is from Costco and the chairs are from Target.
Large windows pulls views of the landscape indoors to create an immersive experience in the open-plan living spaces.
Dining
In the Library, built-in bookcases and a long banquette (upholstered in Kravet’s Versailles Velvet fabric, color E25600) were installed on the far side of the room.
The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.
The pavilion relates to the original house in the exterior framework, as both use white-painted timber. Glass doors retract for full outdoor access.
A dining table to the right of entryway sits close to the kitchen tucked behind the wall.
Dining Room & Kitchen
A wall of bookshelves with a library ladder enriches the sitting area.
A dining area divides the open kitchen from the living room.
Dusty also built the table and custom industrial bookshelf in the dining area.
The stairs lead to a sleeping loft outfitted with a mechanical skylight.
Every room received refinished hardwood floors, and resurfaced walls. New furnishings and refreshed bookcases were added to the living room.
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