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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“Where we let loose was on the window,” Matt says. “It’s an aluminium window frame, which is bushfire compliant and easy to install, but the way that we detailed it was about hiding the frame so that the eye is drawn into the space.”
The windows on the parlor level stretch up to the TK-foot ceiling where the team uncovered the beams and left them exposed. "Everything we did was to try to make the rooms feel more spacious and open,
The cabins, which are available to rent on AirBnB, are outfitted with all the basic essentials needed for a private getaway.
Twenty-foot-tall ceilings and huge windows connect indoors with out. A wood-burning fireplace centers the living-and-dining area.
The dining room, which features an original pressed-metal ceiling detail and fireplace, has a large window that opens directly to the sidewalk. The step down from the dining room to the living room represents the junction between the original terrace and the newly built addition. The exposed steel beam running above this junction is also new. "In opening up the house to the courtyard, we had to remove two walls," says Joe. "The steel beams and column support the upper floor of the original house in this area."
The original, wood-framed fireplace was preserved and updated with textured clay tiles from Ann Sacks.
The open-plan dining area, kitchen, and living room are arranged in the living wing. The dining and living spaces are separated by the kitchen island and fireplace, so each functional zone is clearly defined. There are also plenty of breakout spaces that cater to a wide range of activities.
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
View of Great Room
Dining and kitchen area.
The dining area.
Large picture windows were inserted to capture the views.
Now, the kitchen/dining room accesses a new protected deck area.
The bench offers seating and a freestanding fireplace. The custom dining table was designed by Figureground Architecture, and the artwork is by Caroline Walls.
Our dining table is a real reclaimed butcher block, refinished simply with tung oil. We made the director's chairs ourselves with leftover hickory & strong outdoor fabric. Our spice rack has birch tree segments on each corner. We tried to be as resourceful & frugal with the build as possible.
Double-glazed Viridian ThermoTech glass was used for the sliding doors and windows.
The white polycarbonate structure functions as a more protected version of a porch. Timber battens provide shading and cross ventilation. "In this case, the building is entirely clad in a triple skin, translucent polycarbonate cladding system with the inner skin entirely clad with timber battens," say the architects. "This space provides cool, shaded, ventilated space in summer (doors open) and a warm, passively heated space in winter (doors closed)."
The stairs lead to a sleeping loft outfitted with a mechanical skylight.
The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools.
View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island