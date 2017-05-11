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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/fireplace : two sided

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
Aspects of the original building were left exposed.