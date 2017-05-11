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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
The original fir floors were patched and refinished. Holly fell in love with an Italian marmoleum that Matthew installed in the kitchen. The fireplace artwork is from Holly's grandmother. Says Matthew: “It's a pastel drawing by Kay deGreef, an artist whose main gig was painting Hallmark cards.”
A built-in bench provides seating for the 10-foot-long dining table, which Lanigan found at a store in Berkley that was going out of business. “It almost feels like it grows out of the floor,” says Lanigan. (The fireplace tile here is original.)
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
"The bench gives a soft place to recline as well as a seat at the table, while folding chairs can be easily hung on the wall when not in use,
Cheng kept the dining room chandelier and the original fireplace, and gutted most everything else, careful to keep changes in the spirit of the home’s quiet character. "It's an unassuming structure with jaw-dropping, 180-degree views once you walk in the door," says the designer.
The dining room, which features an original pressed-metal ceiling detail and fireplace, has a large window that opens directly to the sidewalk. The step down from the dining room to the living room represents the junction between the original terrace and the newly built addition. The exposed steel beam running above this junction is also new. "In opening up the house to the courtyard, we had to remove two walls," says Joe. "The steel beams and column support the upper floor of the original house in this area."
The original, wood-framed fireplace was preserved and updated with textured clay tiles from Ann Sacks.
The grand Victorian millwork is offset by brassy, modern pieces like this custom-made table and a set of reupholstered vintage chairs. The Diamond Modo chandelier with 13 Globes is by Jason Miller for Rolf & Hill.
The couple played with scale and added in large furnishings to complement the tall ceilings.
The wood panels also conceal easy-to-access storage. "Most people are surprised to find that there's actually storage there," says Preda.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," say the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
At the opposite end of the parlor level is the dining room.
The doors mix wood and glass to allow for easy indoor/outdoor living, while the open floor plan keeps things airy.
The dining area overlooks the sunken living room.
The dining room.
The green outdoor areas dissolve the boundaries between public and private, interior and exterior.
The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
Keeping the region’s temperate climate in mind, the architects have inserted sliding doors and operable windows throughout the home to enable ventilation and decrease the need for air conditioning.
Full-height glazing ushers in incredible views of the hills to the south.
A wall of bookshelves with a library ladder enriches the sitting area.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
The dining area overlooks the yard.
The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools.
Meticulous positioning for solar energy keeps the home warm in winter, along with the floor-to-ceiling windows that help heat it during the day.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
Three furniture icons, in pairs, surround the dining room table: the Eames Side, Thonet No. 14, and Peter Opsvik Tripp Trapp chairs.
Dining Room and Kitchen - Entrance