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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/fireplace : hanging

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The dining area.
The dining area features an 'Oracle' pendant by Christopher Boots, as well as a painting by Joshua Yeldham.
"This formal gesture is then expressed in the interior volumes," says Ong. "Every room has a subtle distinction with its use of materials and levels; each space then has its own sense of individuality, allowing each room to be connected while remaining distinct."
The interiors were reworked into a split-level open-plan living space that evokes a feeling of being standing on top of the fence, and being totally connected with the park.
Timber posts, which support a timber lined canopy overhead, were used as the boundaries of the pavilion structure.