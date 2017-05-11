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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/fireplace : gas burning

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
Large windows pulls views of the landscape indoors to create an immersive experience in the open-plan living spaces.
The dining area features an 'Oracle' pendant by Christopher Boots, as well as a painting by Joshua Yeldham.