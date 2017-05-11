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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/fireplace : corner

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“We were inspired by memories of the space—full of life and entertainment, warmth and familiarity,” says Allegra. Adds Erik, “We wanted to build on that legacy by preserving the great entertaining spaces and using familiar materials in contemporary ways.”
Another intricately detailed wood-burning fireplace graces the dining room.
The open-plan living and dining area connects to an outdoor patio and the pool.
Upcycled Kirei wall board pairs with a Rais Gabo stove in the original part of the house, which connects seamlessly to the prefab addition.