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All Photos/dining/floors : marble/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Marble Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The ground floor steps down to the kitchen and sunken lounge at the rear, and an exposed timber ceiling adds texture and rhythm to the interior. “I have always loved expressing the structure of things,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “This comes up in most of our work—it is a general theme of my thinking.”
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
The kitchen also includes a small dining area and a stone fireplace.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.