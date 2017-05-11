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All Photos/dining/floors : marble/lighting : accent

Dining Room Marble Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The suite features six standalone Hirst works, including the aptly-titled bar, Here for a Good Time Not a Long Time (2018).
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.