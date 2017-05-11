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All Photos/dining/floors : marble/furniture : bench

Dining Room Marble Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

The designer dressed the breakfast nook with a custom table inspired by Eero Saarinen, a Louis Poulsen-designed pendant, geometric-patterned wallpaper by Pierre Frey, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball wall paint, and a bench upholstered with vinyl from Kravet.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
In Still House, simple forms and jovial colors create a warm, friendly space. Here, a custom-designed dining table with exaggerated legs is matched with Vitra .03 dining chairs designed by Maarten Van Severen.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
Almost all of the furniture was created by Poliform, a long-time partner of the architects.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.