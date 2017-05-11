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All Photos/dining/floors : marble/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Marble Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen also includes a small dining area and a stone fireplace.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.
The interior showcases the roof's laminated wood beams. A Panton chair takes the seat of honor at the dining table.