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All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/lighting : wall

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the sun room dining extension, the exposed brick that was formerly on the exterior was left in place. The light fixture is custom. The Marianne Tablecloth is by Autumn Sonata and the Juniper Chair is by Sun at Six.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
The table in the kitchen dining area was crafted from leftover Douglas fir boards and the built-in bench is made from Douglas fir plywood. Ribbed white ceramic wall tile provides contrasting texture.
The walls, floors, and ceilings in the studio units feature pale wood finishes.
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
The main dining area in The House features a simple white dining table surrounded by black-painted chairs. The generous windows flood the space with natural light.
“It’s a house where the architecture has been allowed to sing—it’s on display but not in a showy way,” says co-owner Francesca Breach.
"We were influenced by Scandinavian style, but a white box with modern furniture would not have been right for us,” says resident Alya Shipilova.
In the dining area, CH23 chairs by Carl Hansen &amp; Søn join a table with a Pedrali base.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
Dining Room
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Meals area
The front pentagon of the cabin contains the main living space; the rear pentagon has two bedrooms and a drying room. It sleeps 10 people, with space for 16 during the day.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
The handmade kitchen features recycled materials by Smile Plastics. The doors and countertops are made of yogurt containers—and they even contain little flecks of silver from the lids.
An Enzo Mari gorilla print hangs over the breakfast table, flanked by Erich Ginder fabric sconces. Overhead, a handful of Michael Anastassiades fixtures from The Future Perfect offers ample task lighting.
Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.
Modern lighting, including Ross Gardam's Polar wall lamp, provides contrast with the historic architecture.
The kitchen and dining area are made to feel bright and airy with minimalist decor and walls painted Sherwin Williams Origami White. The lights hanging over the island are Allied Maker's Blobe pendants.
The pitch of the roof of the new addition was left exposed to create a more voluminous feel.
An outdoor dining space is the perfect place to entertain and socialize with friends and family.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
INT2 architecture used a variety of different materials to delineate spaces throughout the apartment.
A four-person dining table is sited near the large picture window on the wider end of the house.
A map of Central London currently adorns the new dining and kitchen extension.
Revolver stools by HAY complement the home's colorful interior.
dining, kitchen and "bed- sized" bed room and golden bell.
The living-room and the terrace
Exposed wooden beams add an element of warmth to the space.
Kitterman designed built-ins along one wall of the apartment to hide heating and cooling equipment. The pendant light, dining table, and chairs are all vintage, sourced from Europe and Palm Springs. Herringbone oak floors throughout are by LV Wood.
The bedroom door is painted the same dark color as the walls, making it almost imperceptible.
In the dining area, Mantis chairs by Les Ateliers Courbet and a banquette upholstered in Holly Hunt fabric surround a live-edge maple table by Camilla House. The custom pendant is by Lambert &amp; Fils and the Pivot sconces are by Apparatus.
The dappled light brightens the basement which houses the kitchen and an open-plan living and dining area.
On the upper level, underneath a domed roof, sleeping areas and a bathroom allow guests to once again enjoy views of the mountains—this time from under a rain shower.
Between the two big windows, the golden
The bright, open, contemporary kitchen.
Saya chairs by Arper surround an eleven-foot-long table of Dragisic's own design in the dining room.
Dining Room with fireplace
After gutting a Vermont Frames kit house, resident and designer Andrew Kotchen left its post-and-beam framework exposed. On the main floor , a metal console from a flea market faces a Wisteria stump stool. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Cozy family room off of the kitchen with a custom built in eating area and sofa.