Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : light hardwood/lighting : track

Dining Room Light Hardwood Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The blackened “Branch Flower” chandelier is by Australian lighting company Giffin Design. “It looks slightly random, but it’s not,” says Herrmann, who likens the dining room to a glass box.
“Normally, we do large windows,” says architect Tom Knezic. “But for this project, all the windows had to be carried onto a barge to come across the channel and then carried up through the forest into the building. So, all the windows were made small—especially those south windows, because that’s about the maximum two people can carry.” There are large glass doors—which came disassembled—at both ends of the open-plan living space, which allows for a cross breeze through the space.
Rich black soapstone counters wrap black-matte IKEA cabinets, and appliances are hidden behind cabinet fronts so the room recedes. Storage now extends under the windows and lines the dining area, where the table and chairs were both Craigslist finds.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
The dining area receives a bevy of natural light, while the cantilevered deck gives the sensation of being suspended in the trees.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
The dining area's Salt Chairs are from DWR. The Factory Light 9 Pendant is from Schoolhouse.
The clients wanted to be able to easily seat 20 people for dinner. To do so, the design team paired Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chairs in a rainbow of colors with a Skovby #23 dining table, which expands the seating from six to 20 with simple extension leaves.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
The timber windows and doors are by Charles Sandford.
A steel pergola creates an outdoor living space; in the summer, grape vines climb up to create a lush canopy.
Plenty of white finishes give the interiors a clean, bright look.
The great room extends out to decks on two sides, creating a cozy yet expansive space for comfortable, easy living.
The exposed collar ties in the great room are finished in a dark color, punctuating the white of the walls and ceilings, and emphasizing the gable from the interior.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
The owners also wanted better internal circulation, and upgrades for the existing rooms.
The addition has a skin of hardwood screens that offer protection from sunlight arriving from the north and west. The screens provide shade and privacy while still revealing views of the outdoor area and the pool.
Every interior section offers expansive outdoor views through generous windows.
A black Arne Jacobsen Series 07 chair from Fritz Hansen, Eames storage shelf from Vitra and white Eames DAX plastic armchairs.
The courtyard connects to all the zones in the house.
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.
Among the Anderssons’ wishes for the micro-dwelling was the ability to host a Thanksgiving feast. Garneau’s solution delivers: Folding the pivot wall flush with the apartment’s perimeter opens up the space for entertaining a sizable group.
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design